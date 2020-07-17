Meet the unseen front-line staff in eye of storm

William Kivedo, mortuary porter:

“When I was much younger, I watched a lot of detective movies.

And that was my very first job out of school — I became a trainee private detective.

The very first night I was on duty, I was nearly killed.

Six bullets almost went through me.

I had gone onto the premises with just a photo looking for this guy, not realising someone was after me.

I quickly went back to the place I was stationed, but then a van pulled up.

This guy started shouting at me, asking me why I was there, and pointing a gun at me.

I managed to talk my way out of that.

This year, I have been working at Livingstone for 36 years.

I started here in 1984.

I had just turned 25 the year I started working here.

I was a junior porter for six months, and as a junior porter I had 56 guys reporting to me.

But I don’t like being in charge.

I’m a flexible guy.

I can work in a team, I can work independently, but to be honest I’m old school.

Us old-school guys have a certain way of doing things.

I have worked in every department as a porter.

This is my second year of working only for the mortuary.

I work mostly night duty and it suits me because I have more time for my family.

I’m very surprised to find myself working here for 36 years.

The job I had just before this, I only worked there for one day.

One single day.

But working at Livingstone has always been something else.

You really just can’t compare it to any other hospital in the country.

There’s no place like it.”