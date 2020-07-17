KZN education department postpones return to school for additional grades

The KwaZulu-Natal education department issued a circular on Friday advising schools that no further grades should be phased in this month.

The circular, issued by department head Enock Nzama, states that education minister Angie Motshekga gazetted the return of a number of grades from July 20.

"However, the province of KwaZulu-Natal had previously issued KZN Circular No 58 of 2020 stating that only grade 6 and grade 11 were allowed to open on July 6 2020. All other grades were advised to continue studying from home until further notice," the document stated.