'I fear going to bed hungry' - Covid-19 lockdown crunch hits millions

After not being paid for two months following the lockdown when his company was forced to temporarily stop operating, Mzukisi Tinto thought he had it hard.

However, the father of two, who is the breadwinner for his family of five, is now facing what he fears the most: losing his job. This may make his family vulnerable to hunger.

The East London engineering company where he is employed recently announced it may soon retrench staff following huge financial losses during the lockdown. He said his company had not received UIF-TERS benefits. The economy was partially reopened under level three restrictions, but business is tough to come by.

“This week we started doing short-time work. Our managers said we must expect retrenchments at the end of the month if the short-time alternative doesn’t work. We are all worried about not having an income. It’s difficult to have hope in this climate. I fear going to bed hungry and not being able to provide for my family, particularly my children,” Tinto said this week.

The 33-year-old is one of millions of South Africans facing hunger following the protracted lockdown brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a new United Nations (UN) report published this week, the world body has warned that billions of people around the world could go hungry and face chronic malnutrition as they can’t afford nutritious meals.