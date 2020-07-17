Diabetics with Covid-19 getting to hospital too late in SA
Statistics from the Western Cape are augmenting fears that Covid-19-related deaths are being fuelled significantly by the high burden of diabetes in SA – and diabetics are going to hospital too late, resulting in a high death rate.
Head of endocrinology at the University of Cape Town, Prof Joel Dave, said data from a week ago showed that “those with diabetes are not at higher risk of contracting Covid-19, but if they do become infected they are far more likely to require admission to the ICU”...
