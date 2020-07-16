News

Water supply shutdown for parts of western suburbs

By Herald Reporter - 16 July 2020
Water supply to parts of the western suburbs will be disrupted
Water supply to parts of the western suburbs will be disrupted
Image: iStock

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality announced on Thursday night it would be shutting down the water supply to Cotswold on Friday.

A statement from the metro said the step was necessary while it repaired a leak on the Cotswold water pipeline.

"Maintenance work will be done on the inlet supply to the network and as a result residents are advised of the water shutdown which will last from 9am until 2pm on Friday."

The metro said tankers would be distributing water around Cotwold and would be stationed at:

  • Julane complex in Rowallan Park
  • Hunters SPAR
  • Sherwood Spar
  • Malabar Ext 6
  • Framesby/ Sunridge

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Return to school in South Africa and the socio-economic impact of disruptions ...

Most Read

X