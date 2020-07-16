Water supply shutdown for parts of western suburbs

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality announced on Thursday night it would be shutting down the water supply to Cotswold on Friday.

A statement from the metro said the step was necessary while it repaired a leak on the Cotswold water pipeline.

"Maintenance work will be done on the inlet supply to the network and as a result residents are advised of the water shutdown which will last from 9am until 2pm on Friday."

The metro said tankers would be distributing water around Cotwold and would be stationed at: