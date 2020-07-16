Virus-hit Eastern Cape school supplied with substandard sanitiser

PREMIUM

​Tests conducted on sanitisers that were used by an Eastern Cape school where 204 staff and pupils tested positive for Covid-19 indicate that its alcohol content was 57.6% – far below the 70% minimum required.



Makaula Senior Secondary in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere) made national headlines last month after it was forced to shut its doors following the recording of 204 infections. A total of 330 people at the school were tested...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.