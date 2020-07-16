Nelson Mandela Bay Mpac sends condolences to Mandela family

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipal public accounts committee began their meeting on Thursday by paying tribute to former South African ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela.

Zindzi, 59, the daughter of former South African president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died in the early hours of Monday morning in Johannesburg.

ANC councillor Mbulelo Gidane said the Mandela family and name would forever remain in the hearts of millions of South Africans as they made a mark in the fight against apartheid.

“The passing of Zindzi from Covid is a sad loss. Leaving children at this challenging time is quite a sad moment.

“As Christians we know there’s a home for us that is stated in the Book of Revelations,” Gidane said.

EFF councillor Siphokazi Ncana said Mandela was an activist in her own right.

“Zindzi was a fighter who understood and didn’t compromise the cardinal pillar of the EFF,” she said.

Ncana also paid tribute to families who had lost loved ones to the coronavirus.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said Mandela was an extension of her “iconic” parents who left a mark on the world.

“Her poetry and boldness at a young age is how she made her mark. She became an ambassador at a young age. The ACDP acknowledges her sacrifice,” Grootboom said.

DA councillor Kabelo Mogatosi said Mandela was a “firebrand” and became the voice for her mother when she was in prison during the apartheid years.

“She showed that people could stand their ground even during apartheid,” Mogatosi said.

On Wednesday night, the Mandela family confirmed in an interview with the SABC that Mandela had tested positive for Covid-19, adding that she would be buried on Friday morning.

Zondwa Mandela, Zindzi’s son, said it remained unclear if Covid-19 was the cause of her death.

The family are awaiting further postmortem results.