Nelson Mandela Bay artists ‘treated like stepchildren’
Nelson Mandela Bay artists have vowed to take further protest action until the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality stops treating them like “stepchildren”.
This after poet and performance artist Lelethu “PoeticSoul” Mahambehlala penned a moving open letter to acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye calling the city out for what she says is the neglect of artists, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic...
