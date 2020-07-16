Excess deaths rise to 11,000 in research council's latest grim Covid-19 update

Excess deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic have reached 10,994 according to the latest weekly estimate from the Medical Research Council.

The estimated excess deaths from natural causes between May 6 and July 7 is two-and-a-half times the official Covid-19 death toll of 4,453.

The Medical Research Council (MRC) team of Debbie Bradshaw, Ria Laubscher, Rob Dorrington, Pam Groenewald and Tom Moultrie said two-thirds of the excess deaths (7,305) were in people older than 60.

Their findings supported other evidence indicating that the pandemic's acceleration in the Western Cape is losing momentum.

“The rate of increase in natural deaths in Cape Town appears to have slowed,” they said.

“There were 389 excess deaths in the week up to 3 July, compared with 424 the previous week.”