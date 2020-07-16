‘Eastern Cape Health MEC must be fired’

PREMIUM

As further cracks showed in the rapidly disintegrating provincial health-care system — with nurses resigning, a lack of oxygen and masks and further derision over the beleaguered scooter programme — calls have been made for the Eastern Cape department of health to be placed under administration.



And in a sign of the growing frustration at the chaotic situation in the province, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber president Andrew Muir has stated bluntly that it would have been far worse had it not been for organised business. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.