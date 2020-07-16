Don’t discipline ANC cadres in quarantine — it may kill them, says MEC
ANC cadres accused of wrongdoing should not be held accountable while in quarantine because their immune system might not handle the stress, which could result in them dying.
This was the call of Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile
Nqatha at a virtual memorial service for the late Buffalo City Metro speaker, Alfred Mtsi, in East London yesterday.
Mtsi, 69, died from Covid-19 complications at Life Beacon Bay hospital on Sunday.
Addressing mourners from the East London City Hall, Nqatha said officials facing disciplinary action would already be too stressed.
“The challenges of this coronavirus does not require a stressed cadreship — for that weakens the immune system.
“That is why if you’re contemplating to discipline anyone who must be held accountable for wrongdoing, if that person is in quarantine because he is ill, don’t act against that person.
“It’s un-ANC, it’s not comradely.
“It’s against the spirit of comrade Mtsi. Let’s mourn and pay tribute to him by treating each other better and be comradely to one another.
“You take action against anyone who is quarantined, that person is stressed, his immune system cannot be able to fight the virus — that person dies.”
Nqatha’s comments appeared to be a reference to Buffalo City metro city manager Andile Sihlahla, who is under fire and facing possible suspension for the metro’s continued poor audit outcomes and a damning municipal public accounts committee finding against him.
A faction of the ANC in the council wanted to suspend Sihlahla while he was in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, but a council meeting collapsed last week because there was no quorum.
However, a statement issued by his departmentlast night said social media posts about Nqatha’s comments were distorted.
“The MEC is deliberately quoted out of context to drive a certain narrative and tarnish his image.
“The message the MEC was communicating to his fellow comrades was that of being [humane] and comradely with each other despite their differences.
“Nqatha remains firmly committed to the renewal of our country and ensuring upholding of the rule of law, due process and professionalisation of the public service including consequence management for wrongdoing.”
Meanwhile, Buffalo city deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana described Mtsi as the last of a dying breed of ANC leaders, saying he was incorruptible and had always lived within his means.
Mtsi was redeployed to the metro as mayor in 2016 from the legislature with his then deputy, Xola Pakati, who is now mayor, as a way of creating stability in the metro.
He will be buried in East London tomorrow.