Don’t discipline ANC cadres in quarantine — it may kill them, says MEC

ANC cadres accused of wrongdoing should not be held accountable while in quarantine because their immune system might not handle the stress, which could result in them dying.

This was the call of Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile

Nqatha at a virtual memorial service for the late Buffalo City Metro speaker, Alfred Mtsi, in East London yesterday.

Mtsi, 69, died from Covid-19 complications at Life Beacon Bay hospital on Sunday.

Addressing mourners from the East London City Hall, Nqatha said officials facing disciplinary action would already be too stressed.

“The challenges of this coronavirus does not require a stressed cadreship — for that weakens the immune system.

“That is why if you’re contemplating to discipline anyone who must be held accountable for wrongdoing, if that person is in quarantine because he is ill, don’t act against that person.

“It’s un-ANC, it’s not comradely.

“It’s against the spirit of comrade Mtsi. Let’s mourn and pay tribute to him by treating each other better and be comradely to one another.

“You take action against anyone who is quarantined, that person is stressed, his immune system cannot be able to fight the virus — that person dies.”