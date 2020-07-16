Despite surge in Covid-19 cases, SA's death rate is among the lowest

While SA has overtaken Spain to register the eighth highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world, it has the second lowest number of fatalities per one million of the population out of the top 10 countries by caseload.

SA on Wednesday recorded 12,757 new cases of Covid-19 over a 24 hour cycle — overtaking, at least for now, Spain to become the eighth worst-hit nation in terms of caseload. The cumulative number of infections in SA was 311,049 as of Wednesday.

According to Worldometer, which updates global Covid-19 stats daily, the latest cumulative number of infections put SA just behind Mexico, which has recorded 317,635 cases.

But the numbers show SA's death rate per one million of the population is not as high as in many other countries.