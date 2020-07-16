Covid-19 studies paint horrifying picture of jobs, food crisis

A dozen academic papers released on Wednesday have laid bare the extent of the damage wrought by Covid-19 on employment levels, healthcare access and food security.

The grim picture in a nutshell: three million South Africans lost their jobs between February and April and almost half the population ran out of money to buy food.

A national consortium of 30 social science researchers from five universities convened just before the start of lockdown at the end of March to conduct the National Income Dynamics Study-Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram) from May.

Nids-Cram is a broadly representative panel survey of 7,000 SA individuals conducted every month. The same person is phoned each month and asked a range of questions on their income and employment, their household welfare, receipt of grants, and their knowledge and behaviour related to Covid-19

The research culminated in the release of the 12 reports on a number of topics, including employment, welfare and health.