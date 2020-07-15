Zweli Mkhize: all districts in SA are now Covid-19 hotspots

According to Mkhize, who made the revelation during his social cluster briefing, this was an indication of the deadliness of the coronavirus.

The minister said SA had 12 hotspots in May: Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, Cape Town, West Coast, Overberg, Cape Winelands, Chris Hani and iLembe.

Hotspots are areas that have more than five infected people per 100,000, or where new infections are increasing at a fast pace.

“Depending on the average active cases per 100,000 people, districts will be individually assigned levels of lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus,” Mkhize said at the time.