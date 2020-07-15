Uber Eats fails to pay desperate Cape Town restaurant owner for months

A Facebook plea by the owner of a well-known Thai restaurant in Cape Town has helped break the deadlock he had in getting Uber Eats to pay him the more than R100,000 the international delivery platform has owed him for months.

“I have tried to call their call centre in India. I have emailed their head office in Canada. They keep making promises but doing nothing,” Nirun Kotkong of Yindees Thai Restaurant, which has been operating from its corner site in Kloof Street since 1994, wrote on Sunday night.

“It has been four months since I have been paid. I will be forced to close my restaurant, which I have given the past 25 years of my life to, if they do not pay me soon.”

Kotkong told TimesLIVE he’d signed up for Uber Eats’ delivery service in March. He received payment for his first batch of deliveries, but nothing more for Uber Eats orders he’d fulfilled from March 13 until he closed his restaurant on March 23 - the day President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national lockdown - “and not another cent for orders since we reopened for deliveries in May”.