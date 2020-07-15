Temporary social distancing dwellings take shape in Joburg

A priest with a blue cloth strapped around his shoulder prays for a young man who needs a job in a windy Rabie Ridge open veld.

About five metres away, another priest is holding a prayer meeting with two congregants with a white flag hoisted high above the three.

But this is neither paradise nor some religious sanctuary. It is the spot that has been chosen by the City of Johannesburg to build temporary shelter for 1,200 households who live in informal settlements in Ivory Park and Rabie Ridge, Midrand.