Temperatures expected to rise after cold front

Temperatures in the Eastern Cape are expected to rise again over the next five days.

This, after a cold front swept through the region and saw temperatures drop to as low as -10C° in some parts of the province this week.

SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson said on Wednesday morning temperatures would start recovering with no significant adverse weather or rain expected for the next five days.

Bitterly cold temperatures with frost in places were recorded over the interior this week.