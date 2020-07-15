Temperatures expected to rise after cold front
Temperatures in the Eastern Cape are expected to rise again over the next five days.
This, after a cold front swept through the region and saw temperatures drop to as low as -10C° in some parts of the province this week.
SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson said on Wednesday morning temperatures would start recovering with no significant adverse weather or rain expected for the next five days.
Bitterly cold temperatures with frost in places were recorded over the interior this week.
The lowest temperatures experienced recorded during the cold front were -10C° in Buffelsfontein/Molteno, -7C° in Aliwal North, Barkley East and Jamestown, and -3C° in Cradock and Khowa (Elliot).
“Snow is still evident on the high lying ground in the extreme north east, but should melt off in the next day or so as temperatures recover,” Sampson said.
“The welcome rain showers experienced last night just brushed the coastline and did little or nothing to influence our dams.”
Port Elizabeth airport recorded 31mm while other parts of the metro such as Uitenhage received 6mm.
The southern parts of the Langkloof catchment received between 19 and 45mm in the Kareedouw region, while further up, Joubertina received 3mm.
Patensie received 5mm.