Suspended municipal spokesperson Baron to plead not guilty

After criticising former acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi for what he claims are unfair labour practices and attacking the competence of a colleague in a Facebook post, Nelson Mandela Bay spokesperson Kupido Baron intends to plead not guilty at an upcoming disciplinary hearing.

Baron was suspended on April 9 after sharing his thoughts on the municipality in a March 31 post, alleging that black people were given preference over others when it came to opportunities from within the administration.

Just two weeks earlier, Baron was appointed to lead the municipality’s communications work stream on Covid-19 but was replaced by another municipal spokesperson, Mthubanzi Mniki.

“Besides my 15 years at the municipality, years in newsrooms, journalism qualification and a postgraduate diploma in digital business, the only distinguishing characteristics from me are his darker pigmentation and ability to speak Xhosa,” Baron posted.

“Sadly such shallowness and shortsightedness became a norm in recent times and hampers visionary leadership at all levels of the insulation.

“A reality I learnt to live with and despise with the contempt it deserves.

“I was unceremoniously replaced by a lesser-experienced and hopelessly ill-equipped official [that] morning.”

He also took a swipe at Nqwazi in his post, saying that he hoped his cough and sore throat were a result of her unfair labour practice.

“Hopefully this sore throat and cough are as a result of exertion due to long hours leading the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality Covid-19 communications work stream since March 16.”

Mniki referred questions to acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu, who in turn asked COO Mandla George to respond.

George said no date had been scheduled for the hearing yet due to Covid-19.

“The suspension was for making statements on his Facebook page implying that he was replaced by a black person with less qualifications and experience, and making negative statements about the then acting city manager."

He said the charges would relatd to his “disparaging remarks”.

Baron requested that Andre Vlok of the Conflict Resolution Centre in Port Elizabeth be contacted for comment.

Vlok said Baron had been served with documentation that had started the municipality’s disciplinary process.

“It would accordingly be disrespectful of the internal processes if we were to deal with the allegations via the media,” he said.

“I hope that you will understand the need for this compliant approach.

“We will, of course, when possible supply your newspaper with a comprehensive media statement by Baron.

“He confirms that he has not committed any disciplinary offence, and he looks forward to this opportunity to clear his name.

“He will be recording a plea of not guilty should these allegations be proceeded with.”