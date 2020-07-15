“I know Lungi is a sweet guy‚ just imagine how he is going to feel at the national team knowing that some of his teammates agree with Boeta Dippenaar and Pat Symcox.

“I also gained the strength to talk when I saw Michael Holding crying on television in front millions of people all over the world while talking about racism.

“I was also happy to see someone like Ashwell Prince coming out to express his opinions about this matter.

“My wish is for all the black players‚ administrators‚ coaches‚ and even the grounds men‚ people who are cleaning and making tea in the offices‚ to come out and share their stories.

“If all black players come out to tell their stories‚ this country will be shocked.

“All these bad things start from the lowest level of the game all the way to the Proteas.

“Guys who are with the Proteas now or were there before must come out and talk about their experiences because we know what is happening there.”

Mbhalati played for SA A for eight years but never graduated to the Proteas.

He revealed the heartbreak he felt when he realised that he would never be given a chance to play for his country.

“I played for SA A from 2004 until around 2012 and on a number of occasions I asked why I was not being selected for the Proteas‚ but there was never a good answer.

“I remember in the build-up to the 2011 World Cup‚ I was doing very well and I was in the preliminary squad.

“Just before the squad was announced‚ I got a call from one of the selectors who told me that I was not picked because of experience.

“I asked the selector how was I going to get experience if I was not given the opportunity to play at a World Cup.

“He said I would get my opportunity when Makhaya Ntini retired but I told him that I want to play with Makhaya so that he could mentor me.

“I was hugely disappointed and that experience broke my heart more than anything else I have seen in cricket.”

Asked if it was acceptable that Mbhalati never got an opportunity to play for the Proteas despite having been part of SA A for about eight years‚ CSA said in a response: “Selection remains a subjective matter‚ and while decisions made nine years ago and more cannot be changed now‚ Cricket SA remains committed to transformation in the game at every level‚ in line with its 2019 Transformation Charter.

“Fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati debuted professionally in 2002‚ and played for various major teams‚ including Northerns‚ Northerns B‚ SA A‚ SA Emerging Players‚ South African Invitational XI‚ and the Titans.

“During his time playing for the SA A squad from 2003 to 2011‚ he played four first class matches and 11 limited overs games.

“He took 10 wickets across all the first class matches he played‚ and 15 wickets in the 11 limited overs games.

“His career ended when he was one of four Titans players banned from the game for 10 years for match-fixing in 2016.” — TimesLIVE