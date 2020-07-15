Quarantined staff battle to return to work

PREMIUM

A security company’s employees have been left in limbo over returning to work after their employer demanded an isolation letter proving they had quarantined and recovered from Covid-19.



Security officers Ncedo Dlwati and Lindelwa Ndziba, who were stationed at the Transnet Port of Ngqura, received letters from their manager last month that they had been in contact with an employee infected by the virus and instructed them to get tested...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.