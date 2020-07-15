No Nelson Mandela Bay trials ‘anytime soon’

As Covid-19 cases sweep through prisons and inmates at St Albans prison claim to be on a hunger strike, a Port Elizabeth acting judge on Tuesday expressed concerns that awaiting-trial prisoners would not be standing trial for their alleged crimes “anytime soon”.

“I doubt this will happen anytime soon,” acting Port Elizabeth High Court judge Olav Ronaasen said when yet another case was postponed when two men accused of a brutal murder were not transported from the prison to the Central-based court.

Ronaasen said following newspaper reports of the situation — fears over Covid-19 and prisoners who claimed to be on hunger strikes — it was doubtful they would stand trial soon.

The trial of Remeo Booysen, 21, and Renaldo Kamoetoe, 27, was made to continue on Tuesday.

Booysen and Kamoetoe are alleged to have to brutally murdered a Jeffreys Bay man in April 2017.

,

On Tuesday, The Herald reported that inmates at the maximum security section of St Albans had said they were on a hunger strike following allegations of human rights violations.

Inmates being held in the maximum security section told The Herald that members of a national task team sent to the prison to quell prisoner uprisings had allegedly been abusing prisoners and beating them for frivolous reasons.

This while other inmates in different sections of the prison claimed they feared for their lives due to correctional services officials not being transparent about the number of inmates or officials who had tested positive for Covid-19.