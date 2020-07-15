LISTEN | Blanket booze ban is not a solution – DA
In light of the ban on the sale of liquor and gazetting of updated lockdown regulations, the DA has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of paying lip service to public participation.
The DA in the Western Cape said: “The blanket liquor ban fuels criminal syndicates, results in job losses and will do more harm than good in the long run.”
LISTEN TO WHAT THEY HAD TO SAY:
The opposition party called on the presidency to revisit the decision and engage the industry to provide alternative solutions.
