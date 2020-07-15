Covid-19 claims the lives of more than 80 law-enforcers - Bheki Cele

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that minibus taxis would now be allowed to run at 100% capacity on local trips, while 70% capacity is allowed for long-distance trips. However windows of the vehicles must be open. Cele said criticism on the mandatory opening of windows during taxi trips, on the basis of weather, was not his concern.

“We were not told as the police what to do when it is cold, except that the windows must be open on public transport, there have to be sanitisers, masks and passenger limits must be adhered to.

"We hope you (commuters and drivers) are not going to give us a job by not complying but if you do, we will take the job of dealing with those matters,” he warned.