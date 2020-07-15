Covid-19 cases in SA pass 300,000 with 107 new deaths

The cumulative number of infections in the country now stands at 311,049.

According to Worldometer, a website providing Covid-19 stats daily, the latest cumulative number of infections puts SA in eighth place in the global rankings, close to Mexico.

The number of people who have recovered in SA is 160,693 which translates to a recovery rate of 51.7%.

Gauteng health authorities said on Wednesday that 5,576 people with Covid-19 were being treated in private and public hospitals in the province. This was an increase of 952 people since Monday.