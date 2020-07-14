Winner of R153m PowerBall jackpot comes forward to claim his catch

“On the third draw I did not receive a notification, so I concluded I had not won anything. Little did I know that third time was a charm for us. I then received a call from Standard Bank notifying me that I was the winner of the PowerBall Plus jackpot — I could not believe it!” he said.

The winner said he took his time in digesting the news before coming forward to claim his winnings, adding that he was quite nervous. He has taken up Ithuba’s offer of trauma counselling and financial advice.

He described the awe his in-laws had when he and his wife broke the news that they had won the jackpot.

“My partner and I called them and asked them if they had the winning numbers from the Friday July 10 PowerBall draw. We were not surprised that they did. Before they could call out the numbers for us, I offered to call out the numbers that we played and asked them to tell us if we had the winning ticket or not,” he said.

“As I was calling out the numbers, which I knew were winning numbers, I could hear the nervousness in my father-in-law’s voice, with each number he confirms. After calling out the PowerBall, he became silent.

“I had to take him out of his misery and confirm to him that his daughter and I are now multimillionaires!”

The man told Ithuba officials that the millions they had won would certainly change their lives, adding that they had been a financially cautious couple.

“We have calculated how long this money will last us, taking into consideration inflation rates at worst-case scenarios. We realise that we really are set for life. This windfall is a massive gift to us. It has fast-forwarded our investment plans, to a point that was beyond our imagination,” he said.