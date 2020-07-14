SANDF medical workers report for duty at Dora Nginza Hospital
SA National Defence Force medical workers deployed to the Eastern Cape to bolster the fight against Covid-19 began working at Dora Nginza hospital on Tuesday morning.
This after Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane admitted the province's health-care system was overwhelmed and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.
More than 50 doctors arrived at the Port Elizabeth Army Support Base last week.
SANDF colonel Dr Fezeka Mabona said the team had been divided into four groups to alternate between shifts.
“The teams will take turns working morning and night shifts for a week in each hospital, starting at Dora Nginza and then move to another district after a week,” Mabona said.
They arrived in Port Elizabeth on July 5 and observed a nine-day isolation period before beginning their work.
Mabona said they were all fit for duty.
“We remain committed to fighting the spread of Covid-19, as requested by the minister of health.
“This is the culmination of an agreement between the health and defence departments after a call was sent for us to help fight the spread of the virus among the people of the Eastern Cape,' Mabona said.
On Tuesday morning, at least 10 SANDF medical personnel were seen at Dora Nginza hospital.
The group included 35 military nurses, 12 doctors and five clinical associates.