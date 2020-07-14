Port Elizabeth attorney guilty of theft

A Port Elizabeth attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing just over R260,000 from his deceased client’s estate.

Gavin du Plessis, the owner and director of Du Plessis Attorneys in Gelvandale, admitted to the thefts in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

He will be sentenced later in July.

Du Plessis told the court this week how he had transferred about R320,000 from the estate of Thanapalan Chetty into his own personal bank account in July 2008.

Du Plessis was required to have held the money in a trust.

He was only entitled to a total of R60,000 in respect of legal fees, the court heard.

Magistrate Kenny Cooney accepted the guilty plea and accordingly convicted Du Plessis of theft.

The case was postponed to July 29 for arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence.

The defence is expected to present a correctional supervision report.