Modise family to speak after weekend church shooting

After a hostage situation that left five people dead, the Modise family will speak out publicly of who should head the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) after the death of its leader Glayton Modise in 2016.

One of Modise’s sons, Tshepiso, on Monday issued a media statement inviting people to a press briefing at his home in Pretoria on Tuesday.

“While some media have speculated that the cause of the shooting is faction fighting and disputes over the leadership of the church, head of the IPHC through succession, Tshepiso Modise, eldest son of 'comforter' Glayton Modise and Marriam Modise, wishes to clarify the family’s position and to affirm its commitment to the church and its members,” the statement read.

Tshepiso will reportedly be joined by his mother Marriam and other family members at the press conference, where they will “discuss the current happenings within the church, the family’s position on the recent tragedy, as well as the succession court case”.