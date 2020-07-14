Food Lover's store admits to charging excessive price for raw ginger

The Competition Tribunal has confirmed a consent agreement reached between the Competition Commission and Food Lovers Holdings whereby the firm agreed to stop excessive pricing for ginger sold at one of its stores.

It has agreed to donate essential goods worth R18,579 to an old age home in Randfontein.

While just over 20 consent agreements the commission has reached with companies in relation to excessive pricing have been for sanitisers, gloves and face masks since the coronavirus pandemic, the latest agreement is the first in respect of excessive pricing for a food product.

The commission received information around May 14 about allegedly excessive prices being charged per kilogram of raw ginger at the Food Lover's Market branches in Hillfox and Westgate in Gauteng.

The commission found - and Food Lover’s Market admitted - that the average mark-up and gross profit margins for raw ginger in May 2020 at its Westgate store were unreasonably high for an essential product during the state of national disaster, when compared to the mark-up and gross profit margin in the preceding period.