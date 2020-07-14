Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane welcomes booze ban
Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed president Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a ban on the sale of alcohol, saying reckless liquor sales had placed a major strain on the province’s hospitals.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the ban on Sunday night.
Mabuyane on Tuesday said the province had partnered with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board and law enforcement agencies in the province.
He said they would monitor and enforce strict adherence to the new liquor regulations by paying impromptu visits to liquor outlets, among other measures.
Law enforcement would ensure non-compliant liquor traders were arrested and liquor confiscated while the liquor board inspected licensing and may recommend licence suspension for errant merchants, Mabuyane said.
“Liquor sales have really put an unwanted strain on our health-care system and we applaud the decision to suspend it again.
“This should give the liquor industry stakeholders and government ample time to work together to implement an effective behavioural change campaign on responsible alcohol use and consumption in our country,” he said.
The premier on Tuesday provided an update on the province’s Covid-19 containment strategy following Sunday’s extended provincial coronavirus command council meeting.
He said the province had made progress on the implementation of a ward-based Covid-19 response strategy, prioritising 15 wards in Nelson Mandela Bay, 15 in Buffalo City, 19 in the Chris Hani district, 18 in the Amathole region, 13 in OR Tambo, nine in Sarah Baartman, six in Joe Gqabi, and five in Alfred Nzo.
“We are now pinning our hopes on the co-operation of our people in these communities for all of us to turn the tide against this virus,” he said.
On the second phase of schools reopening for grades 3, 6 and 11 on July 20, Mabuyane said personal protective equipment had already been delivered to 93% of schools in the province by July 10.
“We have delivered water tanks to 98% of the schools and all tanks have been filled with clean drinkable water.
“We have provided decent sanitation to 488 schools and a top-up process is under way to address remaining schools.”
Schools that are not ready will not open on July 20, Mabuyane said.
He said early childhood development centres were being prepared to open when it was safe to do so.
As at Monday, the Eastern Cape had recorded 52,058 Covid-19 cases, 709 deaths and 34,706 recoveries.
More than 2,285 health-care workers had tested positive, while 28 had died.
“As part of our Covid-19 containment and mitigation strategy, the province has made available an additional R409m towards health infrastructure in the province.
“Thus far R2.2bn of the required R4.1bn has been allocated towards the health intervention of the Covid-19 containment and mitigation strategy,” Mabuyane said.
On Tuesday morning, a team of more than 50 SA National Defence Force medical workers deployed to the Eastern Cape to bolster the fight against Covid-19 began working at Dora Nginza Hospital.
SANDF Colonel Dr Fezeka Mabona said the team had been divided into four groups to alternate between shifts.
“The teams will take turns working morning and night shifts for a week in each hospital, starting at Dora Nginza and then move to another district after a week,” Mabona said.
They arrived in Port Elizabeth on July 5 and observed a nine-day isolation period before beginning their work.
This after Mabuyane admitted the province’s health-care system was overwhelmed and called on Ramaphosa to intervene.