Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane welcomes booze ban

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed president Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a ban on the sale of alcohol, saying reckless liquor sales had placed a major strain on the province’s hospitals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the ban on Sunday night.

Mabuyane on Tuesday said the province had partnered with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board and law enforcement agencies in the province.

He said they would monitor and enforce strict adherence to the new liquor regulations by paying impromptu visits to liquor outlets, among other measures.

Law enforcement would ensure non-compliant liquor traders were arrested and liquor confiscated while the liquor board inspected licensing and may recommend licence suspension for errant merchants, Mabuyane said.

“Liquor sales have really put an unwanted strain on our health-care system and we applaud the decision to suspend it again.

“This should give the liquor industry stakeholders and government ample time to work together to implement an effective behavioural change campaign on responsible alcohol use and consumption in our country,” he said.

The premier on Tuesday provided an update on the province’s Covid-19 containment strategy following Sunday’s extended provincial coronavirus command council meeting.