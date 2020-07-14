Chance for tech gurus to pitch their ideas

Business incubator Propella is to hold an overnight hackathon on Friday, where those with a knack for digital technology can turn their ideas into tangible prototypes.

The hackathon aims to initiate discussions on how tech-savvy individuals can benefit during a time of crisis, project co-ordinator Nafeesa Dinie said.

“Platforms like these are crucial for the development of ideas and is open to all and everyone who has a tech-savvy or digital idea to push them forward in the business world.

“No idea is right or wrong until it is tested. This is an opportunity to be creative and in times of crisis there are always opportunities,” Dinie said.

In partnership with the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda), Dinie said the hackathon was a prelude to a two-day virtual bootcamp next month where qualifying participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts and further develop their ideas.

“The only qualifying criteria is that the idea’s must be in the ICT and digital technology space,” Dinie said.

From the qualifying pitches, 15 individual ideas will be selected for further development at the business hub being developed in Neave Township.

The ICT and Digitech Township Incubator has been punted as a means to stimulate entrepreneurship, with specific focus on township economic development.

The aim of the programme is to assist the youth with viable ICT/Digitech ideas and to transform their ideas into viable business opportunities as well as identifying opportunities for business solutions.

“[It is] also an opportunity for matching entrepreneurs to companies and industries to come up with win:win solutions or new innovations to solve common problems,” Dinie said.

Dinie said there had already been a number of applications received for the hackathon and encouraged those who still wished to participate to visit the Propella website to sign up.

“It is simply you telling us about yourself with a short brief summary of your idea,” Dinie said, speaking on the application process.

Those who make it through the night and pitch to the judging panel would receive a R150 gift voucher with other prizes up for grabs as well.