Ten criminals on the run after busting out of North West jail

At least 12 awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from holding cells at the Koster police station in the North West, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident happened in the early hours of the morning.

“The escapees, aged between 20 and 40, escaped after opening a hole on the wall,” read a statement from the police.

Two of the escapees have since been arrested.

Those who remain on the run are wanted for various charges, including assault, burglary theft and possession of suspected stolen goods.

“Investigation into the matter is under way and police request anyone who may have information that can lead to the rearrest of the escapees to call the nearest police station or contact the Koster detectives branch commander at 082 373 9689,” said police.