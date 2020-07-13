Massive Mandela Day relief programme planned for Friday

A huge social relief intervention programme will be launched on Friday — Mandela Day — by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and Eastern Cape Legislature.

Politicians will be out in droves dropping off food, personal protective equipment, blankets and other necessities at various centres and areas.

Places that will benefit include old age homes, safe homes for the abused, youth centres and shelters.

Eastern Cape provincial legislature deputy chair of chairs, MPL Tony Duba, said the city was selected for the relief intervention programme as it was the epicentre of Covid-19 in the province.

“Amid Covid-19, we need to come together and relieve our vulnerable from the societal ills that they are faced with,” he said.

“This is a call not only to us as people in leadership, it is a clarion call for every person to contribute in whatever way to improve the lives of those who are less fortunate than they are,” Duba said.

He said the legislature had a part to play and MPLs from all political parties intended to offer as much relief as possible.

“We are unable to celebrate Mandela Day in a virtual setting so we will be dropping off goods where they are needed most.”

The intervention comes amid the devastating health and economic effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

The renowned, annual 67 minutes for Mandela initiative carried out on Mandela Day is designed to invoke a sense of patriotism and humanity to contribute practically towards the lives of others.

Acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye said the joint programme could not have come at a better time.

“Even the ones that used to have something to share with a neighbour, have been hit hard by the economic effect of Covid-19.

“We will be going all-out to all those who need us most. In as much as we will bring necessities like blankets and food, it is equally important to assist with Covid-19 protective equipment, as this virus is ravaging our people,” Buyeye said.

“It is times like this when people must come together for the good of the people, more especially those who are the most vulnerable.”

Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya said: “We need each other more than ever right now. We need to ease the burden on those less fortunate.”