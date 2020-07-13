Load-shedding to continue on Tuesday, Eskom confirms

South Africans face another day in the dark on Tuesday, after Eskom announced that load-shedding will be in place from 9am.

The rotational power cuts will be suspended from 10pm on Monday night.

In a statement, Eskom said that it had brought a power generation unit at Koeberg power station back online, and that one unit at both the Majuba and Lethabo stations also came back online.

“This, however, is still not sufficient to enable Eskom to suspend load-shedding,” the statement read.

Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups: