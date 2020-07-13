Government considering universal basic income grant for unemployed South Africans: Lindiwe Zulu

The government is considering introducing a universal basic income grant for unemployed South Africans between the ages of 18 and 59.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said discussions for the introduction of the grant had been put back on the table as a measure to address poverty and hunger in the country.

Zulu was updating journalists on all social welfare related issues and the impact of the lockdown.

She said the basic income grant (BIG) was being considered in view of the mandate of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), as well as that of the National Development Agency (NDA) for the “eradication of poverty and its causes by granting funds to civil society organisations for the purposes of carrying out projects or programmes aimed at meeting development needs of poor communities”.

The law also provides for the NDA to strengthen the institutional capacity of other civil society organisations involved in direct service provision to poor communities.