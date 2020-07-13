Family desperate for help as sewage floods yard

A Missionvale family is desperate for help as raw sewage consistently floods their yard, giving off a terrible stench.

A frustrated Faith Smith, 24, who has been living in the home for about a year, said the sewage had started flowing on June 15.

She said her family had since been battling with the municipality to get the problem fixed.

“I don’t know how many times we have informed the municipality about the issue,” she said.

“We wrote on their Facebook page and the answer is always the same. They will send people and just give reference numbers.”

Smith said she lived in the house with her two children, aged two and three, and her 53-year-old mother, who is diabetic and has lung problems.

“My children so far have been to the doctor twice for stomachaches

“We assume that this was caused by the sewage as it has flooded the yard and there is an unbearable smell inside the house,” she said.

She said when the bath and toilet were used, sewage would start to flow from them. Now they use their neighbour’s bathroom when needed.

“Our situation is just terrible. No one deserves to live like this.

“The smell is unbearable. We can’t sleep at night.

“The whole house stinks and when you open a window it is worse.”

Smith said when they wanted to leave the house they had to use a makeshift bridge of bricks.

Her mother, Monica Cakucaku, said it was not the first time this had happened.

“On February 23 we had the same problem and informed the municipality.

"We called them almost every day and they eventually came on March 23. I have lung problems and I have to suffer from this as well,” she said.

Cakucaku said they had to carry the children on their backs when leaving the house.

“This is so bad that I take the children and spend the day at some of the ladies’ houses I go to church with.

“We are going to get sick from this. We are desperate. I wish the municipality could see the filth we stay in and help us,” said.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki failed to respond to a request for comment.