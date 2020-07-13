Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws

Wearing a mask is not an option — it's the law (Regulation 5)

Regulation 5, which governs the wearing of masks, has been changed to force South Africans to wear them, including in open spaces.

“The wearing of (a) a cloth face mask, (b) a homemade item, or (c) another appropriate item, that covers the nose and mouth, is mandatory for every person when in a public place,” the regulations state.

They go further to state that you cannot use any form of public transport — in any capacity or role — without wearing a mask. You also cannot go into or be inside a building, place or premises without a mask. You cannot “be in any public open space” without a mask.

The exception is for people who are performing “vigorous exercise in a public place”. However, social distancing must be in place, with the person doing the exercise maintaining “a distance of at least three metres from any other person”. What defines “vigorous” will be determined by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize in due course.

Employers must provide masks, and that includes school bosses (Regulation 5)

“An employer must provide every employee with a cloth face mask, homemade item, or another appropriate item that covers the nose and mouth when in the workplace,” regulation 5 of the Act states.

The law says an employer may not allow any employee to perform any duties or enter the employment premises if the employee is not wearing a mask, or something appropriate.

It also puts similar responsibilities on the shoulders of school owners, managers and principals.

“The principal of a school, or owner or manager of an early childhood development centre, must take all reasonable steps to ensure the relevant authority supplies the school or early childhood development centre with sufficient cloth face masks, homemade items, or other appropriate items that covers the nose and mouth to provide to a learner of that school or early childhood development centre who does not have a cloth face mask, homemade item, or another appropriate item that covers the nose and mouth,” the law states.

If a pupil arrives at school without a mask, they may be provided with an appropriate item, if possible, or must be “isolated and his or her parent, guardian or caregiver must be contacted to, without delay, bring [one] for the learner”. If this isn't possible, plans must be made to safely transport the child back home.