Eastern Cape judge Patrick Jaji dies from Covid-19

The law fraternity has expressed its shock and deep sadness at the untimely death of Eastern Cape judge and activist, Patrick Jaji, from Covid-19.

Jaji, 53, died in hospital on Sunday after testing positive for the virus, according to a statement by the office of the chief justice.

“The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have now reached the doorstep of the judiciary in a very real and saddening way,” judge president Selby Mbenenge said.

“Judge Jaji was a dedicated bastion of the constitution and rule of law. His untimely death robs us of the opportunity to experience his future contribution to the judiciary.”

Jaji was appointed to the high court on November 1 2017 after serving as an attorney from 1996 until 2010.

He obtained his B Proc and LLB degrees at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and in 2003 obtained an MSc in transport and maritime management, from Antwerp University in Belgium.

The statement further read: “Judge Jaji’s loss will be deeply felt by his colleagues and the staff in the Eastern Cape division of the High Court.

“The judiciary extends its heartfelt condolences to his wife, his children, family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Friends of the judge took to Facebook to mourn his death.

A friend, Dianne Hammond, posted: “Patrick I have no words for this great loss, but I have very fond memories, you were the best teacher and mentor.

“I will always treasure your stories and our discussions and laughs. I will truly miss you. May God be with your family at this time. Rest in peace until we meet again”

Another friend, ‎‎Paul Bester,‎ said: “Rest in peace friend! Words cannot express our heartache in your compassion you shared in your profession What a personality!”