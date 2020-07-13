Covid-19 cases climb in New Brighton and Zwide

New Brighton and Zwide have been highlighted as Nelson Mandela Bay’s new “worrying” areas after confirmed cases of the coronavirus passed 500 in both townships.

According to a statement released by the municipality on Monday, Nelson Mandela Bay has seen a concerning growth in Covid-19 hotspots within the city.

As at July 11, Motherwell remained the area with the most Covid-19 cases, at 1,753.

Uitenhage and KwaNobuhle followed closely with 957 and 955 cases respectively.

Kwazakhele had 906 cases while Zwide and New Brighton had 572 and 566 cases respectively.