Covid-19 cases climb in New Brighton and Zwide
New Brighton and Zwide have been highlighted as Nelson Mandela Bay’s new “worrying” areas after confirmed cases of the coronavirus passed 500 in both townships.
According to a statement released by the municipality on Monday, Nelson Mandela Bay has seen a concerning growth in Covid-19 hotspots within the city.
As at July 11, Motherwell remained the area with the most Covid-19 cases, at 1,753.
Uitenhage and KwaNobuhle followed closely with 957 and 955 cases respectively.
Kwazakhele had 906 cases while Zwide and New Brighton had 572 and 566 cases respectively.
Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye said the local Covid-19 council hoped that the stricter measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday would make a difference in fighting the alarming rate of infections.
“We are deeply concerned.
“We do not want a case of having hotspots everywhere in the city,” Buyeye said.
“But we are hopeful that the ban of alcohol, family visits and strict mask regulations will turn things around in the city.
“We are glad that national government heard our calls for stricter measures.
“We urge our residents to work with government and adhere to the regulations,” he said.
“We have all seen the impact of alcohol; people hosting parties and others hosting social gatherings, putting the lives of others at risk.
“We believe the curfew will also reduce these illegal gatherings.”
NMBM Covid-19 disaster management forum chair Shane Brown said: “The hotspots are growing and they will continue to grow until residents change their behaviour.
“All of a sudden we have areas that were quiet recently, but they have worrying numbers now.
“Just a few weeks back there were only three confirmed cases at the St Albans prison, but now there are 150 cases and that should be a concern.
“The virus is spreading at an alarming rate.”
Brown said the president’s message was welcomed “especially the emphasis on facial masks”.
“The mask regulations cannot be stressed enough.
“It’s effective and we once again appeal to residents to also take it seriously, as the president urged.
“We believe the alcohol ban will really free up much-needed beds in hospitals as there won’t be [as many] accidents.
“Hospitals are struggling with Covid-19 patients as it is — the last thing they need are alcohol-linked injuries to treat.”