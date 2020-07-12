News

SA on Ramaphosa's booze news: 'Haai, not even a warning to get stock'

By Jessica Levitt - 12 July 2020
Cyril Ramaphosa's booze news has SA heated.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the sale of alcohol will be immediately banned has seen a blizzard of reactions on social media.

Ramaphosa said the decision was taken to ensure hospitals were not overwhelmed with alcohol-related trauma cases.

“There is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence as well as trauma that is alcohol-induced.”

Ramaphosa said the Covid storm was upon us and schooled those who have not adhered to lockdown rules.

SA has 276,242 positive cases and 4,079 deaths.

Ramaphosa said that, for now, SA would remain at level 3 lockdown.

On Twitter, news of the booze ban was met with both anger and support. Here's a snapshot.

President Cyril Ramaphosa Nation Address @20H00 | 12 July 2020
Gauteng prepares 'more than 1.5 million' gravesites as province braces for ...

