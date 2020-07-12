SA on Ramaphosa's booze news: 'Haai, not even a warning to get stock'
President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the sale of alcohol will be immediately banned has seen a blizzard of reactions on social media.
Ramaphosa said the decision was taken to ensure hospitals were not overwhelmed with alcohol-related trauma cases.
“There is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence as well as trauma that is alcohol-induced.”
Ramaphosa said the Covid storm was upon us and schooled those who have not adhered to lockdown rules.
SA has 276,242 positive cases and 4,079 deaths.
Ramaphosa said that, for now, SA would remain at level 3 lockdown.
On Twitter, news of the booze ban was met with both anger and support. Here's a snapshot.
Ukrwada lo tata! #alcoholban pic.twitter.com/iMxC08ONPx— wish me well (@SaneleBakumeni) July 12, 2020
I think we were all expecting an alcohol ban but no notice at all? 😂😂😂😂😂— Siyabulela (@siyandlumbini) July 12, 2020
I'm not mad at the alcohol ban this time around. We can't act right— Amerie's hips (@TumTumz_) July 12, 2020
I can understand the alcohol ban cause our hospitals really can't be fighting two things at once— Hai 2020 mara (@Leratolovesyou_) July 12, 2020
If you think the alcohol ban is gonna be hard for you, put yourself in the shoes of cigarette smoker's, ku tofu lapha shem#cyrilramaphosa#FellowSouthAfricans pic.twitter.com/hRTzz00Se0— 21 June 🎂🌻 (@lethiwe_ngema) July 12, 2020
BAN ALCOHOL FOR LIFE, SOUTH AFRICA IS BETTER WITHOUT ALCOHOL. #cyrilramaphosa— Ditiro Neito (@DitiroNeito) July 12, 2020
Back to the R450 vinegar in gin bottles.. our timelines will be lit. #alcoholban pic.twitter.com/RY9REMYJVB— TINASHE (@Ti_Pablo) July 12, 2020