25 people who went to illegal KZN wedding infected with Covid-19

Twenty-five people have tested positive for Covid-19 in KwaZulu-Natal after attending a wedding, in contravention of lockdown laws.

KwaZulu-Natal residents have since been urged to adhere to the lockdown regulations after the event, which took place last week.

Premier Sihle Zikalala made the plea on Sunday as he gave an update on the pandemic in the province. He noted with concern the number of infections that had been recorded “as a result of social gatherings”.

Important precautionary measures, including social distancing and wearing of masks, were disregarded, he said.

“In the past week we have been made aware that a sizeable group was reported to have attended a wedding last weekend. In the end, a number of people from the wedding fell sick, and 25 from the group who attended the wedding tested positive. Today, some of them are occupying Covid-19 beds in the health care facilities.

“We want to plead with all of our fellow citizens to know that Covid-19 spreads faster with gatherings. No-one is immune or can be a 'starring' or the invincible main actor on Covid-19 as there is no cure. We plead with everyone to adhere to the regulations.

“If we stay safe today, we can be safe and together tomorrow,” he said.