Western Cape records another 41 Covid-19 related deaths

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 41 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 2,323, premier Alan Winde disclosed on Saturday afternoon.

As of 1pm on Saturday, the province — which was recently overtaken by Gauteng as the country's epicentre for Covid-19 — has 15,930 active cases of the disease, with a total of 76,851 confirmed cases and 58,598 recoveries.