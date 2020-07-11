News

Pretoria man falls to death trying to escape fire

By TimesLIVE - 11 July 2020
Image: Netcare 911

A man fell to his death while attempting to escape a fire in a block of flats in Pretoria on Friday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man fell from the fifth floor of the building in Maltzan Street in the capital.

“When medics arrived they found the patient on the floor in a critical condition. The patient was resuscitated on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner, however his condition rapidly deteriorated and was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said.

No further details were available.

