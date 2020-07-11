Five confirmed dead in Zuurbekom 'hostage situation'

At least five people have been killed in what Gauteng police described as a "hostage situation" and shooting at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom.

Police said they were alerted to the situation in the early hours of Saturday.

"Since their arrival at the scene around 3am, police have up to this point arrested about 30 suspects and seized more than 25 firearms.

"Five fatalities are confirmed," they said.

"The scene is still active with SAPS hostage negotiators, the TRT, Special Task Force, Air Support and the SANDF on the ground."

This is a developing story.