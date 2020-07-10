‘Towering’ Numsa loyalist Nodongwe dies

A jazz lover and a dedicated, loyal member of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA who had faith in the working class until his last day.

This was how Phumzile Nodongwe, 59, a former Numsa Eastern Cape regional chair and secretary, was described by those closest to him on Thursday.

Nodongwe was remembered as a man who took pride in his appearance and loved to laugh and tell jokes.

The father of five was a committed family man and drove with his wife, Balulwa, to Cape Town every year for the annual jazz festival.

His daughter, Zimkhitha, said her father did not like chaos and hated to see other people suffer when he could help them.

“He loved his children and family.

“He didn’t like to see others suffer and though he was a very popular person, he didn’t like attention being on him.

“Even when he was sick, he was still considerate of other people and was concerned about worker’s struggles,” Zimkhitha said.

Nodongwe was admitted to hospital with chest pains and died a week later.

Zimkhitha said he had also had renal failure.

“He went to hospital because he was suffering from back pain and, when he arrived, was tested for Covid-19, and the results came back negative.

“His lungs began to fail and he took a second [Covid-19] test which came back positive.

“One of the most painful things is that we couldn’t really see him and spend time with him.

“However, on Saturday, my mom, who had visited him, called to say we must come and visit as he was not doing too well.

“We saw him briefly before he died on Monday,” Zimkhitha said.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the whole trade union family had lowered its banners for the loss of a “revolutionary comrade and friend”.

“In comrade Nodongwe, we lost a mature, reliable comrade, a family man, an organic intellectual, a revolutionary and an activist who served Numsa from the shop floor and was elected into leadership.

“In comrade, big man Phumzile Nodongwe, figuratively and politically, we lost a Kilimanjaro of a man, a towering inferno of metal workers, a rugby player who loved sport and a man of humanity,” Jim said.