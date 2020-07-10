Seven children have died of Covid-19 in Gauteng in just a week

Seven children younger than nine have died of Covid-19 in Gauteng since last week, health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku confirmed on Friday.

This comes as the province became the epicentre of the virus in the country on Wednesday. By Thursday, the province had recorded 81,546 confirmed cases, 515 deaths and 23,804 recoveries.

Masuku said 3,006 Covid-19 patients had been admitted to various hospitals. Of these, 197 are being ventilated and 551 are on oxygen support.

While the number of infections remained high, Masuku said the mortality rate had been relatively low.

Masuku was speaking during the weekly provincial command council briefing, where he announced that a total of 3,920 general beds would be added in five field hospitals. He said the current bed capacity was 8,730 in both public and private facilities.