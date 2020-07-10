SA vaccine trial shocked by how many people already had Covid-19

Almost a fifth of the 474 South Africans screened for SA’s Covid-19 vaccination trial were excluded from participation due to underlying conditions, including untreated hypertension, a lead researcher told Times Select.

Sub-investigator Clare Cutland said of that number, 202 had been enrolled in the trial and vaccinated to date.

She said 35 of the 162 patients enrolled by Monday (21%) tested positive for Covid-19 before receiving the vaccine.

“All of them were asymptomatic on the day of their [nasal] sample collection. Global studies are revealing that many people infected with Covid-19 are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

“Because of the high numbers of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases enrolled in the trial to date, it means one out of every five participants will have to be excluded from certain planned analyses, which could affect the power of the study.”

She said to avoid this, more participants would need to be enrolled.

Cutland, who is also a scientific coordinator at Wits University’s African Leadership in Vaccinology Expertise, said this was not anticipated.

“It reflects how extensive the infection rate really is in communities.”