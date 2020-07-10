SA passes 250,000 Covid-19 cases with 12,000 new infections
SA has recorded 12,348 cases of Covid-19 and 140 deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the health ministry, there are now 250,687 cases of Covid-19 across the country and 3,860 fatalities. There are also a reported 118,232 recoveries.
Gauteng is the country's epicentre with 87,033 deaths, of which 5,487 were reported in the past 24-hour cycle. The Western Cape has 76,067 infections, the Eastern Cape has 46,284 and KwaZulu-Natal has 21,386.
Of the new deaths, 66 from the Western Cape, 39 in Gauteng, 24 in the Eastern Cape and 11 in KZN.
This means that the Western Cape has recorded 2,295 total fatalities, the Eastern Cape had 634, Gauteng has 554 and KZN has 260.