SA passes 250,000 Covid-19 cases with 12,000 new infections

Gauteng is the country's epicentre with 87,033 deaths, of which 5,487 were reported in the past 24-hour cycle. The Western Cape has 76,067 infections, the Eastern Cape has 46,284 and KwaZulu-Natal has 21,386.

Of the new deaths, 66 from the Western Cape, 39 in Gauteng, 24 in the Eastern Cape and 11 in KZN.

This means that the Western Cape has recorded 2,295 total fatalities, the Eastern Cape had 634, Gauteng has 554 and KZN has 260.