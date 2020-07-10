Prioritise gender-based violence cases, Bheki Cele urges police officers

Police minister Bheki Cele has urged police officers to leave no stone unturned in investigating gender-based violence cases during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

He was addressing police officers on Friday.

Cele flagged the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal as the most problematic provinces in the country in terms of crime.

“Those are the same provinces where criminals run a mob [sic]. But up to this point I am very happy to say we have not lost sight of our core function, to say that we are dealing with these criminals. So, I call on you to continue to decisively deal with both the armed and unarmed enemies,” he said.

Referring to a case where police recently made headlines after turning away a rape victim, Cele said this had been unacceptable and urged officers to prioritise such cases.

“Members fighting gender-based violence must also remain a priority throughout the pandemic and beyond. You are encouraged to continue improving your response to crimes committed against children, women and vulnerable groups. Investigate the cases throughout and leave no stone unturned in bringing perpetrators to book.

“Victims of gender-based violence must be treated, accordingly, with respect, don’t send them to go and negotiate, it's not our job, our job is to arrest the perpetrators,” he said.