Load-shedding from midday as power plant breakdowns increase: Eskom

Rolling power cuts returned on Friday with Eskom announcing it is implementing stage 2 load-shedding from noon to 10pm.

There is a also risk of electricity cuts during the weekend.

In a statement, Eskom said: "This load-shedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns exceeding 3,000MW of capacity."

Eskom said five generation units were taken off the grid on Thursday night. On Friday morning, the power utility experienced a breakdown at the Matimba power station, which has resulted in the need for load-shedding.